Elizabeth Warren speaks about housing discrimination at Detroit's Eight Mile wall. (Photo: Warren campaign)

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren used Detroit as a backdrop to unveil a proposal to help people living in formerly redlined neighborhoods to buy a house.

In a tweet posted late Monday, Warren, a Massachusetts senator, unveiled her proposal at the site of Detroit's Eight Mile Wall, also known as Detroit's Wailing Wall or Birwood Wall.

The half-mile, six-foot high concrete wall was constructed in 1941 in a northwest Detroit neighborhood, south of Eight Mile, when a developer who wanted to build a housing community exclusively for white families and separate them from black homeowners living nearby.

America needs to face the things we’ve done wrong and take steps towards making it right. My housing plan creates a first-of-its-kind down-payment assistance program to help Black and Brown families living in formerly redlined neighborhoods buy a home. pic.twitter.com/WL9FXFTHLh — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 20, 2019

"Homeownership is the number one way that working families, middle class families build real wealth," said Warren in a video, with the wall behind her.

"So it's no surprise that starting long, long ago, America subsidized the purchase of housing. For white people. But they discriminated against the purchase of housing for black people. The consequence of that: Generation after generation after generation, a lot of working white families had a chance to build wealth and a whole lot fewer black families had that chance. And that kind of housing discrimination went on in this country into the 1960s. And even today, the consequences of that are still felt."

Warren, a professor at the University of Michigan, Harvard University and other universities, described the gap between black and white home ownership rates as higher today than when housing discrimination was legal in America.

Detroit's wall is a visible reminder of racism in Detroit, though most of the families living in the neighborhood are African-Americans. It still stands today, snaking through the backyards of many homes and the Alfonso Wells Memorial Playground. It was decorated with murals in 2006 with uplifting scenes, including one with civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

Warren begins her video by pointing to homes on both sides of the wall.

"I just want you all to see this," said Warren. "If you live in that house, the federal government would subsidize a mortgage for you. But if you lived in that house, the federal government discriminated against you and made it almost impossible for many of these people to get mortgages.

"That is a part of our American legacy that we need to address head on," Warren continued. "And we just can't pretend it didn't happen because it continues to have effects today."

Warren walks along the wall before describing down-payment assistance for families living in neighborhoods that were once redlined to help them own homes.

The proposal, Warren said, is part of a plan to build 3.2 million new housing units across the U.S. and create 1.5 million new jobs, and includes a section that "addresses this ugly history."

It offers first time mortgage assistance for residents who lived in formerly redlined districts and have never owned a home, or for those who lost their homes during the mortgage crash.

"So you have a chance to own a home to get in the game," Warren said.

Warren is among more than two dozen Democratic candidates hoping to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/20/democratic-presidential-hopeful-warren-uses-detroit-wall-highlight-housing-proposal/1508530001/