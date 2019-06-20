Hendy (Photo: Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement)

Gaylord — A Lansing man faces drug charges after leading Michigan State Police troopers on a 20-mile car chase Tuesday, officials said.

Greggory Lee Hendy, 28, has been charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of delivery of heroin and a count of fleeing and eluding police. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the four drug charges and up to two years in prison for fleeing police.

Authorities said undercover detectives on Tuesday purchased methamphetamine and heroin from Hendy in Gaylord. Shortly after the buy, troopers pulled a vehicle over on southbound Interstate 75 south of Gaylord.

Hendy initially pulled his vehicle over and troopers spoke with him, according to police. As they conversed, the man drove off and continued traveling on I-75.

Troopers pursued the vehicle for 20 miles before the driver pulled over again and surrendered, officials said. Detectives seized cash and other evidence.

