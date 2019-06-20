Michigan officials are holding a public auction this weekend in Delta Township to sell off unclaimed property.

The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Quality Suites of Lansing, 901 Delta Commerce Drive. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Under the state's Uniform Unclaimed Property Act, contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes that the Michigan Department of Treasury receives can be sold at auction if not reunited with owners or heirs.

On sale are items including coins, jewelry and collectibles. The goods are available for inspection from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Quality Suites.

During the auction, bidders can pay by cash, check, Visa, MasterCard and Discover. To download a catalog of auction items, go to www.crydermanauctions.com.

Proceeds from the auction and other unclaimed funds can be claimed by rightful owners or heirs by submitting an electronic claim form or by calling Michigan Unclaimed Property at (517) 636-5320. For information: www.michigan.gov/unclaimedproperty.

