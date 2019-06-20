Students walk through the Diag in front of the Hatcher Graduate Library on the campus of the University of Michigan campus. (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — The University of Michigan is expected to set tuition rates on Thursday for the 2019-20 academic year.

The rates, approved by the Board of Regents, will affect current tuition, which is $15,262 a year.

So far, about half of the state's universities have approved tuition increases, said Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities.

Among them:

* Central Michigan University, 2.26%

* Eastern Michigan University, 4.4%

* Ferris State University, 3.15%

* Oakland University, 4.4%

* Saginaw Valley State University, $505

All have stayed below the three tuition caps that have been proposed by the Michigan House and Senate, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as the state budget is being developed. The governor’s budget recommendation and the House set a tuition cap of 3.2% while the Senate recommended a 4.4% cap, Hurley said.

Tuition will be discussed Friday during the governing board meetings of Michigan State University and Wayne State University.

However, MSU already set tuition last year when it developed a two-year budget, according to spokeswoman Emily Guerrant. Undergraduate tuition will not increase for the coming academic year.

