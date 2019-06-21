Michigan man sentenced for threatening call to Sen. Booker’s office
Grand Rapids – A western Michigan man has been sentenced to 15 months of confinement after pleading guilty to making a threatening phone call last October to presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.
U.S. District Judge Janet Neff also ordered 52-year-old Rick Simmons of Kentwood to spend two years on supervised release and to pay a $2,000 fine Thursday.
Federal prosecutors say Simmons admitted to leaving a profane voice mail message at Booker’s Camden, N.J. office that included a threat to point a gun at Booker’s face and put “guns a blazin.”
Booker is seeking the Democratic nomination for president.
