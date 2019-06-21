More than two and a half years after victims of Larry Nassar started calling for an independent probe, Michigan State University will examine the climate that allowed the former sports doctor to prey on young women for decades.

The investigation, unanimously approved Friday by the Michigan State University Board of Trustees, comes as the Michigan attorney general has been steeped in a criminal probe for more than a year that led to charges against three top officials, including former President Lou Anna Simon.

Larry Nassar (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Advocates of an independent investigation say some actions helped Nassar continue his crimes, but were not necessarily criminal.

Additionally, advocates say, MSU began a probe with former federal prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald’s law firm but many felt it would protect the university since the contract showed that Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom LLP was hired to shield the university from legal liability.

The probe, championed by Trustee Brian Mosallam, has been under discussion by the trustees' Committee on Audit, Risk and Compliance. In February, Board Vice Chairman Dan Kelly, who chairs the committee, said, "There needs to be more done in terms of public disclosures."

The hope is that such a probe could satisfy demands for a full accounting while protecting sensitive information from public dissemination — similar to how GM resolved the crisis surrounding a faulty ignition switch that was blamed for causing at least 12 deaths.

