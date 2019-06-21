Buy Photo Fort Street in Detroit (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News)

The clouds are beginning to part and sunshine is expected through the weekend as summer officially kicks off Friday.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 77 degrees, dropping to a low of 55 overnight.

Meteorologists say relatively cool temperatures will greet summer with highs in the 70s through the weekend with cooler temperatures along the Lake Huron shoreline.

Warmer weather will begin Monday with highs in the 80s followed by thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than the average for the beginning of summer, but fall in line with previous years, said Alex Manion, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

"The average high for this time of year is 81 degrees; we'll fall short of that, but I don't think too many people will complain with this sunshine," he said.

For June 21 in recent years, highs peaked at:

2018: 79 degrees

2017: 78 degrees

2016: 83 degrees

2015: 85 degrees

The lowest maximum temperature recorded on June 21 is 61 degrees set in 1920. The record low overnight temperature is 42 degrees set in 1992, Manion said.

Outside Metro Detroit:

Grand Rapids: high of 76, low of 65.

Mount Pleasant: high of 76, low of 49.

Kalamazoo: high of 76, low of 55.

Flint: high of 74, low of 51.

Traverse City: high of 75, low of 47.

Petoskey: high of 75, low of 47.

Marquette: high of 70, low of 45.

"There's a slight chance for a popup shower Sunday, but it will likely be sunny through the weekend," Manion said.

For summer solstice we are greated with unfamiliar conditions -- Sun! Highs warm up into the mid-70s today. Similar conditions tmrw. #miwxpic.twitter.com/lE2Obl44n5 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) June 21, 2019

He said they are concerned about the excess rain, especially across the Flint and Saginaw areas. The weather service has three climate sites across southeast Michigan and in Metro Detroit, they have tracked 2.25 inches of rainfall since June 1, slightly below the normal average of 2.4 inches.

Officials are also warning of the western Lake Erie harmful algal bloom in early season projections.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released the study Thursday with expectations the bloom will have a severity greater than 7, a drastic increase from 2018 when the bloom was graded under a 6. Experts say heavy rain this spring aided the maximum severity projections.

Extended forecast

Saturday: Sunshine with patchy clouds and a high of 74 degrees, low of 56 degrees.

Sunday: Cloudy with a high of 79, low of 66.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 83 degrees, low of 65.

Tuesday: Sunny with a couple of showers possible. High of 81, low of 65.

Wednesday: Sunny with a possible afternoon thunderstorm. High of 86, low of 64.

