Lansing — A few days after two separate anti-abortion ballot initiatives gained preliminary approvals in the legislature, protesters took to the Capitol steps with calls to preserve abortion in Michigan and threats to challenge Republican lawmakers who support the bans.

Buy Photo Dressed in a red cloak and white bonnet to represent oppressed female characters in Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale," Carrie Gallup listens to speakers on the Capitol lawn Saturday, June 22, 2019 during a rally opposing bans that would limit legal abortion procedures in Michigan. (Photo: Beth LeBlanc/The Detroit News)

Many of the more than 300 people gathered on the Capitol lawn Saturday wore red cloaks and white bonnets to represent the women forced to bear children in Margaret Atwood’s “A Handmaid’s Tale."

“Because of these anti-abortion laws being proposed across the nation, there is a shift and it’s not a good one,” said Stacey Frausto, the lead organizer of the protest. “It feels like we’re going back in history.”

The protest occurred a week after the Michigan Heartbeat Coalition occupied the same Capitol steps to mobilize and educate volunteers who will collect signatures for one of two ballot initiatives that would ban certain types of abortions.

The measures likely will face legal challenges if enacted, but anti-abortion activists across the country are passing similar restrictions in part to push the increasingly conservative U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider or chip away at Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion.

Activists who spoke Saturday encouraged attendees to alert family and friends to the efforts in Michigan and to register to vote so they could send a message of the GOP-led legislature that is expected to be instrumental in the abortion ban’s passage.

Buy Photo Kim Enokian of Brighton (left) and her 19-year-old niece Krystalyn Terski protest on the Capitol lawn Saturday, June 22, 2019 to oppose bans that would limit legal abortion procedures in Michigan. (Photo: Beth LeBlanc/The Detroit News)

“If you come for our freedoms, we’ll come for you,” Southfield activist Michelle Elizabeth Brown said. “We’re going to run candidates against you. We’re going to fight this in the courts if we have to.”

The Michigan Heartbeat Coalition and Michigan Values Life, a group backed by Right to Life of Michigan, are poised to begin collecting signatures on a ballot initiative that would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. A separate initiative would prohibit dilation and evacuation abortions.

On Wednesday, the Board of State Canvassers approved the ballot initiatives as to form, clearing the way for both groups to begin gathering the roughly 340,000 signatures they’ll need to get the measures on the ballot. Both groups hope the GOP-led legislature will adopt and enact the measures before they make it to the ballot.

By approaching the ban through a citizen-initiated petition, the groups avoid a likely veto from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who has vowed to reject any anti-abortion legislation that reaches her desk.

Buy Photo April Michael, 30, of St. Clair Shores, joins in a rally opposing proposed bans on abortion on the Capitol lawn on Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Photo: Beth LeBlanc/The Detroit News)

While the Heartbeat Coalition began mobilizing and training volunteers at its rally last week, Right to Life of Michigan is expected to mark the official launch of its signature drive on Wednesday.

The efforts to further restrict abortions are “just the start of the repression” women could face if people don’t take a stand, said Christine Ingles, a Novi woman at Saturday’s rally. Ingles, 66, is no stranger to demonstrations. She’s been arrested 15 times in the past 18 months in Washington D.C. where she was part of protests related to immigration, health care and the appointment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This is their window,” Ingles said of the anti-abortion legislation appearing in several different states. “They’ve been working on this a long, long time.”

Kim Enokian of Brighton came to Saturday’s rally with her 19-year-old niece Krystalyn Terski. A health care worker, Enokian said she felt compelled to fight against the strictures and was “appalled” by the surge in efforts to outlaw abortions.

“Everything’s under attack,” she said.

Dressed in a red cloak and white bonnet, Carrie Gallup said she attended the rally Saturday out of concern for her two daughters.

“These issues were settled before I was born,” the Sherwood woman said. “They shouldn’t be issues they face in their futures.”

