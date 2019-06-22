Man arrested after 2 men fatally shot in western Michigan
Orangeville Township, Mich. – Sheriff’s officials say two men have been fatally shot in western Michigan.
Authorities say 21-year-old Bryce DeGood and 73-year-old Gary Peake were found dead Friday afternoon of gunshot wounds in Barry County’s Orangeville Township. Peake was found in a home and DeGood by a road.
Sheriff Dar Leaf says a man believed to be the shooter is in custody but officials aren’t releasing his name until he is arraigned.
Witnesses told WOOD-TV that they spotted DeGood lying in a ditch and tried to help but a man pointed a gun at them and told them to leave. One of them called 911.
