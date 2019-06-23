Database: What's the median age in your county?
The median age of residents tops 50 years in 21 of the state's counties, far more than in any other state, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau last week.
Check out the change in your country's median age from 2010 to 2018.
Read more: Services strained as census shows Michigan is aging faster than nation
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/23/database-how-old-people-your-county/1544461001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.