Ann Arbor – The University of Michigan says it’s received two separate, $10 million gifts designed to benefit a campus library as well as its business school and film and television department.

The Ann Arbor school’s William C. Clements Library has accepted $10 million from the Avenir Foundation. It recognizes the university’s founding director, Randolph Adams, by naming the directorship after him.

The University of Michigan says it’s received two separate, $10 million gifts designed to benefit a campus library as well as its business school and film and television department (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News)

The university says the gift also will spur the acquisition and conservation of primary source materials and making collections more accessible.

The other $10 million comes from the Patricia W. Mitchell Trusts. It’s intended to honor the legacy of Mitchell’s late husband, Columbia Pictures Television founder John Mitchell.

That gift will go toward creating a business and communications ethics program, as well as scholarships, internships, visiting professorships and a speaker series.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/23/university-michigan-ten-million-dollar-gifts/39615925/