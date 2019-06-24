EB M-14 closed in Washtenaw County until 3 p.m. due to fatal crash
A fatal crash has closed eastbound M-14 in the Ann Arbor area, a closure expected to last through 3 p.m. Monday, police said.
The closure is at Interstate 94, authorities said, and started in the 5 a.m. hour.
Michigan State Police's First District posted a picture from the crash site Monday morning:
Hazmat is on scene to clean fuel that spilled onto the roadway, police said.
The fatal crash will affect not only commuters, but recreation in the Ann Arbor area, as the city of Ann Arbor announced that the Argo Canoe Livery will be closed for the day.
