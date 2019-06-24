A fatal crash has closed eastbound M-14 in the Ann Arbor area, a closure expected to last through 3 p.m. Monday, police said.

The closure is at Interstate 94, authorities said, and started in the 5 a.m. hour.

Michigan State Police's First District posted a picture from the crash site Monday morning:

ROAD CLOSURE: Eastbound M-14 between I-94 and Barton Drive is expected to be closed until approximately 3 p.m. due to a fatal crash. Hazmat is on scene responding to spilled fuel. pic.twitter.com/WU13gfy4V7 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) June 24, 2019

Hazmat is on scene to clean fuel that spilled onto the roadway, police said.

The fatal crash will affect not only commuters, but recreation in the Ann Arbor area, as the city of Ann Arbor announced that the Argo Canoe Livery will be closed for the day.

