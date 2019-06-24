Fort Gratiot Township — A 46-year-old motorcycle rider was seriously injured Sunday in a head-on crash with a car, officials said.

The motorcyclist was traveling south in the 4500 block of Lakeshore in Fort Gratiot Township at about 5 p.m. when a 2009 Ford Fusion heading north turned left in front of him, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon.

Fort Gratiot is about 50 miles northwest of Detroit and about six miles north of Port Huron.

Donnellon said the motorcycle crashed head-on into the car and the rider was ejected from his bike. He was taken to a hospital and later transferred to another one in Detroit.

Neither the car's driver, a 20-year-old Yale man, nor his passenger, a 20-year-old Columbus Township man, was injured.

Deputies continue to investigate and Donnellon said they believe drug use by the car's driver was a contributing factor in the crash.

