Lt. Gov. Garlin, wife announce baby girl
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and his wife Ellen have a new baby girl.
Ruby Madeline Gilchrist was delivered Wednesday afternoon at Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield, according to the executive office.
The Gilchrists are also raising twins, Garlin III and Emily, who where born in 2014.
“Ellen and I are tremendously excited to announce that we have been blessed with the newest addition to our family,” Gilchrist said in a statement.
“We are happy to spend these moments together to strengthen our connection as a family. Michigan is our home, and we are thrilled to share everything that it has to offer with our daughter. We want to thank everyone for their support and best wishes.”
