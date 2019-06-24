Wyoming – Additional portions of a school in western Michigan have collapsed about two weeks after a roof collapsed into a classroom.

An excavator removes debris at Godfrey-Lee Middle & High School is prepared for demolition on Monday, June 24, 2019, in Wyoming, Mich. (Photo: Alyssa Keown, AP)

The collapses occurred at Lee Middle and High School in Wyoming, which is located in the Grand Rapids area and is part of the Godfrey-Lee district. No one was injured.

Superintendent Kevin Polston tells WOOD-TV a portion of the outside wall and second-story floor crumbled in the same area as the roof collapse. That section of the school was built nearly a century ago in 1925.

Polston tells The Grand Rapids Press the damaged section was already scheduled for demolition and there was “no additional damage outside of the affected area.” He says it remains unlikely the section that includes seven classrooms will be repaired before classes resume in August.

