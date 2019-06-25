East Lansing – A Michigan State University physiology professor who was suspended after more than half a dozen women accused him of sexual harassment has returned to work.

Robert Wiseman (Photo: MSU)

School spokeswoman Emily Guerrant tells the Lansing State Journal that Robert Wiseman was suspended without pay from Feb. 22 through April 4. Wiseman teaches at the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

A report from MSU’s Office of Institutional Equity says investigators determined Wiseman engaged in a pattern of “unwanted, persistent and pervasive” sexual behavior that created a hostile environment.

The report says Wiseman denied acting inappropriately. The newspaper says he didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The sexual assault claims are among the latest at Michigan State. Ex-sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar is in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he molested them.

