The owner of a popular Detroit doughnut shop that federal officials say was a front for a drug ring has reached a plea deal in the case.

Buy Photo The Holy Moly Donut Shop in Detroit is in the same building as Unified Collective, a medical marijuana dispensary. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Court records show Victor Attisha signed an agreement this month to plead guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and possession with intent to distribute marijuana in exchange for the government dropping remaining charges.

He could face at least 60 months in prison when sentenced Nov. 4 before U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh, the Drug Enforcement Administration said Tuesday.

Attisha and two business partners, Junior Asmar and James Shammas, were indicted in federal court last October on drug conspiracy, money laundering and other charges.

Victor Attisha faces prison time when sentenced in November. (Photo: Facebook)

Prosecutors allege the three men concocted a scheme to make and distribute marijuana under the guise of operating a marijuana dispensary — Unified Collective, next door to Holy Moly Donut Shop on Eight Mile — that would comply with state drug laws.

The business and dispensary, along with ATM businesses, were used to conceal drug proceeds and hide the source of the income, investigators said. The men also bought hundreds of pounds of marijuana worth more than $1 million from suppliers in California and other locations to sell in Metro Detroit, according to the government.

As part of his plea deal, Attisha must forfeit proceeds from the ring, including more than $39,000 investigators seized from Holy Moly and Unified Collective in February 2018.

Authorities also seized hundreds of thousands of dollars from a home in Bloomfield Hills, a Hazel Park business and banks.

A lawyer for Attisha did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Asmar has been sentenced to 60 months in prison. Shammas was sentenced to 21 months, the DEA said.

