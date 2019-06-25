Three people have been charged in connection with running an illegal gambling operation in Flint, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.

All three have been charged and face another court hearing in July. (Photo: File photo)

Investigators allege that Marjorie Brown, Kara Shilling and Anthony Sutton ran Spin City on Miller Road despite the attorney general issuing a cease-and-desist order.

The business, which ran between July 2018 and February 2019, offered nearly 30 slot-style gaming stations, officials said in a statement.

Brown, 50, of Flint has been arraigned on gambling operation -- felony violation; using a computer to commit a crime; and maintaining a gambling house or room, a high court misdemeanor.

Shilling, 35, of Flint, was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise; conspiracy of a criminal enterprise; gambling operation; using a computer to commit a crime — all felonies; and maintaining a gambling house or room, a high court misedemeanor.

Sutton, 50, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise,conspiracy of a criminal enterprise, gambling operatio - felony violation, using a computer to commit a crime and maintaining a gambling house or room.

The charges carry up to 20 years in prison, state officials said Tuesday.

“Gambling is a highly regulated industry in our state, and those who seek to fly under the radar with illegal gambling operations will consistently be held accountable,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “These operations not only bring crime to a community, they deprive our schools of the dollars they so desperately need to help provide our students with an adequate education — and that’s the last thing the people of Flint need or deserve.”

All three were released on bond. They face a preliminary examination on July 5 in Lansing's 54-A District Court.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/25/illegal-gambling-operation-flint-brown-shilling-sutton/1563608001/