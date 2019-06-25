Lansing — Michigan Republican Party headquarters has been tagged a second time in less than a week with graffiti opposed to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Buy Photo The Michigan Republican Party headquarters in Lansing was tagged with anti-ICE graffiti. (Photo: Beth LeBlanc / The Detroit News)

The messages spray-painted at the Seymour Avenue facility Monday night included what appeared to be an anarchy symbol and expletives directed toward ICE and party Chairwoman Laura Cox, a former ICE agent.

The building also was tagged shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday with an expletive about ICE.

“Like children who don’t get their way, these criminals seek to bully those they disagree with, rather than engage in a civil discussion,” Cox said in a Tuesday statement.

Both incidents are being investigated by the Lansing Police Department, which is reviewing surveillance camera footage and asking anyone with information to call (517) 483-4600.

The initial vandalism occurred amid heightened concerns about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in several U.S. cities, a leaked operation that was eventually postponed by President Donald Trump.

The state Republican party will continue to defend the ICE agents defending the country’s border, Cox said.

“These radical thugs choose to intimidate through graffiti and anonymous nighttime attacks, rather than contest their ideas in the press, in the public square and in the polling places,” Cox said. “We will continue to fight for our beliefs, and for our President who is attacked for defending our nation’s right to secure its borders.”

Please see the following statement addressing the second attack on @MIGOP HQ — targeting me, and my former role as an @ICEgov Agent. pic.twitter.com/eQH08eK2mI — Laura Cox (@MIGOPChair) June 25, 2019

The Seymour Avenue office also was vandalized in late October, when someone spray painted “we won’t be erased” with a transgender symbol. A few days later that same month, the Traverse City-area GOP office was closed temporarily after a reported threat.

