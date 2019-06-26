Democratic presidential candidates New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro stand on the stage before a Democratic primary debate. (Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP)

In their first presidential primary debate, Democratic candidates on Wednesday bashed President Donald Trump's pledge to protect manufacturing jobs after the tentative closure of three auto plants in Ohio and layoffs in Michigan.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who represents Ohio in Congress, recalled at the Miami debate that Trump had told residents of Youngstown not to sell their homes.

"And in his administration, just in the last two years, we lost 4,000 jobs at a General Motors facility that rippled throughout our community," Ryan said.

"General Motors got a tax cut. General Motors got a bailout. And then they have the audacity to move a new car that they're going to produce to Mexico."

The Lordstown plant built the Chevrolet Cruze compact car and employed more than 1,400 plant workers and thousands more indirect jobs in the surrounding area of northeast Ohio, a key swing state in presidential elections.

The traditionally Democratic Trumbull County where Lordstown is located voted for President Donald Trump in 2016.

But northeast Ohio has faced declining wages for 40 years as automakers shipped jobs overseas, said Ryan, who made a campaign stop at a Grand Rapids dinner earlier this year.

"I've had family members that have had to unbolt a machine from the factory floor, put it in a box, and ship it to China," he said.

GM has been on the defensive since November when the company announced a global restructuring that includes stopping production at five North American plants.

The Detroit automaker has since promised it would be able to offer new positions to a majority of the 2,800 affected U.S. hourly workers, announced new plant investments and created 1,800 jobs.

GM also has touted its plan to sell its shuttered Lordstown plant to the electric-truck maker Workhorse Group Inc.

Trump has continued to pressure GM on Lordstown on Twitter and in public appearances in Ohio. He seemed pleased with the potential sale of the factory, calling it "great news for Ohio."

But the United Auto Workers has said it would prefer GM restart the factory and commit to producing a vehicle there.

Ryan stressed the need to ready the industry for an electric future.

"We need an industrial policy saying, we're going to dominate building electric vehicles," Ryan added. "There's going to be 30 million made in the next 10 years. I want half of the made in the United States."

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, speaks at the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Miami, as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., left and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke listen. (Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP)

Asked if jobs are coming back under Trump, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts pivoted to a critique of American industrial policy that she says allows “giant corporations" to do whatever they want.

“Giant corporations have exactly one loyalty, and that is to profit, and if they can save a nickel moving a job to Mexico or Asia or Canada, they are going to do that,” said Warren, who held town halls in Detroit and Lansing earlier in June.

She pitched a plan to invest in “green energy” and advanced technology and then “sell it around the world.”

Other debate participants were former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

"Tonight’s debate might as well have included the Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus because these Democrat candidates are running to be president of Fantasyland," Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox said.

"With support for insane policies like the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and abolishing ICE, the American people saw tonight just how out of touch with reality and our values the Democrats are.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, our economy continues to thrive, unemployment remains at historic lows and billions of dollars are being reinvested into Michigan’s auto industry."

At an Ingham County Democratic Party watch party in East Lansing Wednesday, several people broke into applause as the 10 candidates discussed income inequality and the need for policy that would afford opportunities for all classes of people.

The Democratic crowd seemed unperturbed by the 24 candidates competing for the nomination, but expressed the importance of unity in support of the eventual candidate.

“We have this crowded field of very good Democrats, and I’m trying to figure out how we narrow them down so we can find a candidate we can rally around,” said Sandy Zerkle of Lansing.

“I think that’s the most important thing we can do in the next six months.”

The back and forth among candidates regarding immigration and health care issues was “interesting,” said Zerkle, 70.

Buy Photo Sandy Zerkle (Photo: Beth LeBlanc/The Detroit News)

She attributed most of the differences to candidates’ desire to set themselves apart from the pack.

“That’s another thing that we need to pull together on and centralize,” Zerkle said of immigration and healthcare issues.

Warren was a front runner in David Gibbs’ mind, but he said he’s willing to support anyone capable of beating Trump. The debates Wednesday likely didn't change the minds of many, the East Lansing resident said.

"I still haven't seen anyone and I don't think I'll see anybody better than she is," Gibbs said of Warren.

Kirsten Fermaglich was interested in hearing their views on immigration and abortion issues. The East Lansing resident is a member of Lansing Indivisible, a group that formed after the 2016 election to foster civility in politics.

With several speakers and little time to speak, candidates were surprisingly detailed and specific in their plans for addressing issues like immigration and abortion, said Fermaglich, 48.

“You see a nice diversity of opinion,” Fermaglich said.

Buy Photo Kirsten Fermaglich (Photo: Beth LeBlanc/The Detroit News)

Joe Zande was impressed by Warren’s performance and interested in some of the candidates’ use of Spanish on stage, but the Lansing man said he was most surprised by de Blasio’s early performance in the debates.

“I thought I would hate him,” said Zande, 49. “But he had good points about what the Democratic Party should be.”

As Democrats began to gather at Reno’s for the watch party, Michigan State University men's basketball Coach Tom Izzo stopped by for a few minutes to say hello and shake a few hands.

Izzo did not stay for the start of the debate, but appeared to be as popular as the candidates who later took the stage hundreds of miles away.

Before the debate's start, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted what she described as a favorite quote from First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt: “Big minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people."

But not all Democrats planned to watch.

Michigan strategist TJ Bucholz said he might tune in for parts of the two-night affair but was not particularly interested in seeing who could “pivot to their talking points the fastest” or take advantage of a “gotcha moment.”

Bucholz said he thinks many Democrats are ready to rally around any of the candidates that emerges from the primary to challenge Trump.

“I’m one of those voters who would vote for a trash bag so long as it has a D behind it,” he said. “As a purveyor of Democratic politics in this cycle, for me, (debate) performance does not matter as much as unseating the president at our earliest opportunity.”

