Immigrant siblings sentenced in death of cousin
Sandusky – Two siblings who authorities say were in the U.S. illegally are headed to prison after entering plea agreements in the slaying of a relative who worked with them at a Michigan dairy farm.
Francisca Vargas-Castillo was sentenced Wednesday in a Sanilac County courtroom to 20-40 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to second-degree murder and other charges. Leobardo Torres-Castillo received a 3-10-year sentence after pleading guilty to assault and other charges.
The body of 42-year-old Brica Flores-Rivera was found Sept. 1 in Buel Township, 85 miles north of Detroit. Witnesses testified Vargas-Castillo beat and stabbed Flores-Rivera during what authorities described as a fight between them.
Prosecutor James Young says Flores-Rivera was the siblings’ cousin and they shared a trailer. All three were from Mexico.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.