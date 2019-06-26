Cadillac — A Mexican man who entered the country illegally and was wanted for sexual assault has been arrested in Cadillac, Michigan State Police said Wednesday.

He was taken into custody after troopers used a portable device that scans fingerprints to identify him.

Michigan State Police troopers used a portable fingerprint scanner device like this to identify a Mexican man who entered the country illegally and was wanted for sexual assault in Texas. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

The man was driving at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 131 near Cadillac when troopers stopped him for an equipment violation, officials said. He had two children in the vehicle with him.

He told troopers he lost his wallet and had no identification on him. The suspect gave them a name and told them he was from Texas, but troopers couldn't find a Texas driver's license or any other record in the system.

Authorities used the fingerprint scanner and it identified him as a Mexican citizen who had been deported for felony child molestation. It also provided troopers of a photograph of the man and informed them the man was wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Texas for sexual assault.

Troopers turned the man over to the federal immigration agents. The children were turned over to their mother, the man's wife, who was traveling in another vehicle.

