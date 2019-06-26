U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized ancient Egyptian mummy linens last month at the Blue Water Bridge. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Port Huron — Ancient Egyptian mummy linens were seized last month at the Blue Water Bridge by federal agents, officials said Wednesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on May 25 selected a shipment on a Canadian mail truck for examination when they found five jars of ancient Egyptian mummy linen in a package.

Officers coordinated with a Washington, D.C.-based archaeological organization to determine the admissibility of the items. The linen may be from the Ptolemaic Dynasty 305-30 B.C., officials said.

They said the importer was unable to prove the artifacts were removed from Egypt before April 2016, which is in violation of the Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act.

Federal agencies to include the Department of State will be focusing on repatriation of these artifacts.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/06/26/mummy-linens-seized-blue-water-bridge/1569360001/