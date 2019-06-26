Overnight construction will close segment of I-75 near Troy
Both directions of Interstate 75 will be closed overnight starting Thursday between Big Beaver and Corporate Drive/Crooks in Troy, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.
The freeway closure will begin at 9:30 p.m. and end by 5 a.m. the following morning.
Two additional closures are planned for Monday and Tuesday, following the same schedule.
During the full closures, northbound traffic will use Big Beaver to Crooks, then westbound M-59 back to northbound I-75. Southbound drivers will use Corporate Drive/Crooks then 14 Mile back to southbound I-75.
Road crews plan to set new bridge beams on the overpasses at Wattles and Corporate Drive during the closures. The renovation is part of a $224 million project to improve and rebuild approximately 18 miles of pavement and bridges along I-75.
