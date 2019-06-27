Buy Photo Problems persist for the Michigan Statewide Automated Child Welfare Information System (Photo: Jonathan Oosting | The Detroit News)

Detroit — Michigan’s child-welfare agency will gradually dump a multimillion-dollar computer system that went online just five years ago.

The disclosure was made in federal court Thursday as officials gave an update on how the state is caring for children who are removed from homes because of abuse and neglect.

The child-welfare system has been under court oversight for more than a decade. While there’s been improvement, it’s been hard to fully measure performance because the computer system – known as the Michigan Statewide Automated Child Welfare Information System – has been plagued with problems.

The director of the Department of Health and Human Services says the cost of a new system will be significant. But Robert Gordon didn’t disclose a price tag. It could take five years to fully replace the system, which has cost the state $231 million.

The computer system, first rolled out in 2014, continues to generate “an unmanageable backlog of defects, incidents and data fixes that are likely to persist indefinitely,” an outside expert said in a February report for federal Judge Nancy Edmunds. The flaws “negatively affect outcomes for children and families.”

