Enbridge provided this photo documenting damage to the east pipeline of Line 5 caused by an April 2018 anchor strike to a U.S. Senate committee. (Photo: Enbridge courtesy of the U.S. Senate)

Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel has asked a state court for an order to shut down and decommission Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac, alleging the company's 66-year-old pipeline's easement is a public nuisance and violates public trust and environmental laws.

In what she called a "one-two legal punch," the attorney general also asked the Court of Claims to dismiss separate legal action filed by Enbridge asking the state to find the agreement for the building of a utility tunnel beneath the Straits valid and enforceable. Nessel opined in March that the agreement was unconstitutional and argued as much in her filing Thursday.

Nessel promised to file legal action against the Canadian pipeline giant while on the campaign trail but bided her time as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attempted to reach an agreement with Enbridge that would expedite the tunnel construction process. When those talks stalled in early June, "there was no need for further delay," Nessel said.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Ingham County Circuit Court asks the court to order the pipeline shutdown because of the environmental risks from a potential rupture due to anchor strike.

"The debate over Line 5 has been raging for over five years,” Nessel said in a statement. “Real-world events have shown me we can’t wait another five to 10 years for Enbridge to build a tunnel.

"We cannot prevent accidental or emergency anchor deployments in one of the busiest shipping channels in the Great Lakes. And it only takes one such incident to cause an environmental and economic catastrophe. That is a risk no one should be willing to take.”

Doubling down on Nessel's lawsuit, Whitmer on Thursday directed the Department of Natural Resources to start "a comprehensive review of Enbridge's compliance with the 1953 Easement, and other factors affecting its validity."

"Possible violations of the easement are just one of several grounds by which the state could seek to shut down the pipelines, some of which the attorney general has already invoked today," Whitmer press secretary Tiffany Brown said.

Enbridge had not yet evaluated Nessel's filing, but the company expressed disappointment that the state would not "advance talks on the Straits tunnel."

"The state also ignored our offer to suspend litigation and jointly appoint an independent, Michigan-based moderator to help facilitate the discussions," Enbridge said in a statement. "We also committed to making additional safety enhancements to the current line."

The company hopes to reach an agreement outside of court and resume conversations with the governor. Whitmer said she remains willing to speak with Enbridge.

"Enbridge is deeply committed to being part of Michigan’s future," the company said in a statement. "We believe the Straits tunnel is the best way to protect the community and the Great Lakes while safely meeting Michigan’s energy needs."

Environmentalists have long worried about the pipeline running along the lakebed between the Upper and Lower peninsulas, fearing a catastrophic oil spill similar to a June 25, 2010 spill from an Enbridge line in Marshall.

Concerns about the line heightened in April 2018 when a tug and barge accidentally deployed its anchor and dragged it across the lake bottom, severing three transmission cables and gouging Line 5. A federal report this month said the tug and barge didn’t realize its 12,000-pound anchor had paid out until it neared Indiana Harbor at the other end of Lake Michigan.

Negotiations with the state took on a new urgency after the strike and by the end of the year, Enbridge had agreed to build a $500 million tunnel 100 feet below the lack bed to house Line 5 and other potential transmission lines.

Those plans came to a halt shortly after Nessel and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took office on Jan. 1. Both leaders had campaigned on promises to shut down Line 5.

Enbridge took legal action in the Michigan Court of Claims earlier this month after negotiations with Whitmer soured on June 4. In its filing, Enbridge asked the court to rule that laws passed by the state legislature and agreements allowing for the construction of the utility corridor were valid and enforceable.

In March, Nessel issued an opinion that said Enbridge’s agreement with the state was unconstitutional because it stemmed from invalid legislation that created the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority to oversee and enter into the agreement with Enbridge.

The legislation, Nessel said, violated the state constitution’s “title-object clause” because the final language lawmakers approved late last year didn’t match the original title on the law. The inconsistency would make it difficult for lawmakers to understand the details of the law when they voted.

The Republican-led Legislature criticized Nessel’s opinion, but Whitmer acted on it, ordering state agencies to stop any work they were performing to move the tunnel project forward. She later entered negotiations with the Canadian pipeline giant.

Those talks came to a screeching halt in June when the governor said Enbridge wouldn’t agree to a firm shutdown date for the aging line and Enbridge said it couldn’t meet the two-year deadline Whitmer was seeking.

Enbridge has maintained the fastest it could complete the 4.5-mile utility tunnel is in five years but has worried about the prospect of permitting delays or other issues.

