Gaylord — A former teacher at a Christian school has been charged with criminal sexual conduct for allegedly having a relationship with a student, Michigan State Police said Friday.

David Beckner, 51, of Morgantown, W. Va., was charged Thursday in 87-A District Court in with seven counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and a count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, officials said.

Each count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The fourth-degree charge is a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to two years in prison.

Beckner turned himself into police and was arraigned in a district court in Gaylord.

Police said he is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student at the Grace Baptist Church and School in 2006 while he was a teacher there. Beckner worked at the school from September 2004 until June 2007 and then moved out of state, according to authorities.

Investigators were contacted in December about the relationship. At the time of the alleged crime, the student was about 16 years old.

In 2013, Michigan State Police investigated Beckner for the alleged crime, but prosecutors declined to issue charges.

Police also said they have no evidence school officials or Beckner's co-workers knew about his alleged sexual relationship with the student or any other students.

Any one with information about the alleged crime should contact the Michigan State Police's Gaylord Post at (989) 732-2778.

