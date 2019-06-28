LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Crowds gathered Friday for Jobbie Nooner, the annual boat party on Lake St. Clair, will have to deal with higher than normal water levels and a chance of an evening thunderstorm. 

National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Kacan said scattered thunderstorms could develop late afternoon or evening in the area. Temperatures are expected to get into the upper 80s for the annual party held around Gull Island. 

As of noon, the party was quiet, with no arrests, and the number of boaters seemed to be down, said St. Clair County Sheriff Lt. Paul Reed. 

"Water temperatures are colder than normal," Reed said. "There is not a lot of swimming going on."

The annual party in and around Gull Island has been held every June since the mid-1970s. In the past, the party has attracted more than 10,000 boats and 100,000 people, police said. 

Macomb County Sheriff Sgt. Renee Yax said high water levels have submerged the beach area on the island that partygoers typically would hang out on. 

"They are stuck either on their boats or stuck in the water," Yax said. 

Yax warned boaters who are walking in the water around the island to be aware that the shipping channel east of the island quickly drops off to about 28 feet deep. 

Kacan said conditions will be breezy, with wind gusts of about 20 mph. He said wave heights are expected to be below two feet.

