Evart — A Michigan man who was on parole for operating a drug lab has been arrested, Michigan State Police said.

Leslie Robinson, 37, was taken into custody by the state police's Fugitive Team at about 8:45 a.m. Friday at a home in the 3000 block of 10 Mile in Evart, according to officials. Evart is about 188 miles northwest of Detroit in Osceola County.

Police also said Robinson's girlfriend, Lacie Strickland, has been charged with harboring him.

Investigators received a tip about Robinson's whereabouts. After several attempts to get the parole absconder to exit the home, officers entered the residence and found him hiding in a bathroom.

The suspect was verbally and physically uncooperative and officers had to carry him out of the home, according to authorities. They also had to load him into a patrol car to be transported to a jail.

Officials said Robinson absconded from parole in April and had been actively avoiding arrest since then.

In addition to be wanted on the absconding warrant, he is also wanted for failing to appear in a Wexford County court on a felony charge as well as misdemeanors in Wexford and Van Buren counties.

Robinson has previous convictions for maintaining a drug house, being a felon in possession of a firearm, concealing a firearm, attempted larceny of less than $20,000 and unlawful driving away of a vehicle.

