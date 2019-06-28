Michigan State Police are searching for a 16-year-old autistic teen who went missing Wednesday near Hersey Township in Osceola County.

The teen's family reported him missing around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The family said he may possibly be headed to the Muskegon County area.

The teen was last seen in the Big Rapids area at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, but his direction of travel was unknown.

The teen goes by "Nick" but is unable to speak.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black long-sleeved shirt and a tan colored backpack.

The teen is aware his family and law enforcement are actively searching for him, but has made no effort to disclose his location.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of the teen are asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Post at (989) 773-5951 or Central DIspatch at (231) 796-4811.

