Rick Snyder, Michigan's governor from 2011 to 2018, is headed east to Harvard for a fellowship that begins Monday, the school announced Sunday. The fellowship begins Monday, July 1.

Snyder will be a senior research fellow at the Kennedy School's Taubman Center for State and Local Government. The school its named for late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, a Harvard alum. The center is named for A. Alfred Taubman, a late Detroit-area philanthropist whose gift of $15 million in 1988 created the program. The University of Michigan's architecture program is among the institutions named for Taubman, due to a $30 million gift in 1999.

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (Photo: Al Goldis / AP)

“Governor Snyder brings his significant expertise in management, public policy, and promoting civility to Harvard Kennedy School,” Jeffrey Liebman, director of the Taubman Center, said in a statement announcing Snyder's fellowship. “We are excited that he will be joining the Taubman Center and confident that he will bring tremendous value to us and our students.”

Chief among Snyder's accomplishments, as cited in Harvard's statement, is his work helping guide Detroit through the largest municipal bankruptcy in American history. Before being elected in 2010, Snyder chaired computer company Gateway and founded a venture capital firm called Ardesta.

Snyder was a Detroit News Michiganian of the Year in 2012, but in 2017 signed a law that officially refers to Michigan residents as Michiganders.

