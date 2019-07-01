Air Force to speed PFAS response near ex-base in Oscoda
Oscoda – The Air Force is speeding up its investigation and response to contaminated groundwater near a former base in Michigan.
The Air Force and state of Michigan on Monday jointly announced the plan to address contamination from the Wurtsmith base in Oscoda.
Contaminants known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are in the area. They were in firefighting foam used at the base.
The Air Force says a groundwater treatment system will be operational by year’s end. It also will use Michigan’s criteria when sampling and measuring a certain compound.
The Air Force also will evaluate Michigan’s cleanup standards when selecting remedial actions at Wurtsmith.
State and federal officials have been pressing Air Force officials – who visited Oscoda in April – to do more to clean up contamination.
