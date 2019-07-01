Chippewa Township – Authorities say four people including a 3-year-old child have died and three others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in mid-Michigan.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township, near Mount Pleasant and about 120 miles northwest of Detroit.

One vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic along Michigan Highway 20, colliding head-on with a pickup truck. Another car hit the pickup. The sheriff’s office says the dead were the 48-year-old man driving the vehicle that swerved as well as the 34-year-old woman driving the pickup and her two passengers, including the 3-year-old.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the vehicle that swerved may have had a medical issue before the crash, but the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/07/01/dead-including-child-multi-vehicle-crash/39643693/