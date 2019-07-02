LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Lakes St. Clair, Erie and Ontario set all-time records in June for high water levels since record-keeping began in 1918, according to preliminary data released Tuesday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. 

Lake Superior, meanwhile, hit its high-water mark for the month of June but fell short of the all-time record set in October 1985.

High water from Lake Erie impacting Trenton, Gibraltar
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

A jet skier squeezes under a bridge in downtown Gibraltar, Michigan on July 1, 2019.
A jet skier squeezes under a bridge in downtown Gibraltar, Michigan on July 1, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jack Fitzgerald, 10, walks on a dock that is usually a kayak launch when not under water in downtown Gibraltar.
Jack Fitzgerald, 10, walks on a dock that is usually a kayak launch when not under water in downtown Gibraltar. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A motorcycles and passenger traverse high water on a usually dry parking lot at the Humbug Marina in Gibralter, Michigan on July 1, 2019.
A motorcycles and passenger traverse high water on a usually dry parking lot at the Humbug Marina in Gibralter, Michigan on July 1, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Willie Brown enjoys some time at his boat in the Humbug Marina in Gilbralar but finds his table, chairs and grill in water in what is usually a dry parking lot.
Willie Brown enjoys some time at his boat in the Humbug Marina in Gilbralar but finds his table, chairs and grill in water in what is usually a dry parking lot. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Adam of Romulus paddles across what is normally a field near the banks of the Trenton Channel in Elizabeth Park in Trenton, Michigan on July 1, 2019.
Brian Adam of Romulus paddles across what is normally a field near the banks of the Trenton Channel in Elizabeth Park in Trenton, Michigan on July 1, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michael Truesdell and Nathaniel Cecil of Lincoln Park fish from a rock surrounded by water near the usual bank of the Trenton Channel in Elizabeth Park in Trenton, Michigan on July 1, 2019.
Michael Truesdell and Nathaniel Cecil of Lincoln Park fish from a rock surrounded by water near the usual bank of the Trenton Channel in Elizabeth Park in Trenton, Michigan on July 1, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Gary Morris of River Rouge gets his boat to the boat launch which is partially underwater at Elizabeth Park in Trenton, Monday.
Gary Morris of River Rouge gets his boat to the boat launch which is partially underwater at Elizabeth Park in Trenton, Monday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A temporary dock and walkway for the Sheriffs boats sits over the sidewalk, now a foot underwater at the launch at Elizabeth Park in Trenton.
A temporary dock and walkway for the Sheriffs boats sits over the sidewalk, now a foot underwater at the launch at Elizabeth Park in Trenton. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The latest figures come after the Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday that lakes Superior and Erie set "new monthly mean" high water levels in May, as did nearby Lake St. Clair. 

    The six-month, monthly mean water level forecast for the July-to-January period is expected to be released Wednesday.

    Great Lakes water levels historically fluctuate because of rainfall, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, increasing runoffs into tributaries.

    In 1986, Michigan and Huron, considered one body of water by the Army Corps of Engineers, reached its high. 

    By the end of July, the Army Corps of Engineers predicts Lake Erie's water levels will see a net decrease of four inches and Lake Ontario a net decrease of seven inches. Lake St. Clair is likely to see no net change in its high level by July 28.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/07/02/lakes-st-clair-erie-ontario-set-all-time-records-high-water-levels/1633978001/