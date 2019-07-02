Buy Photo Jack Fitzgerald, 10, walks on a dock that is usually a kayak launch when not under water in downtown Gibraltar on Monday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Lakes St. Clair, Erie and Ontario set all-time records in June for high water levels since record-keeping began in 1918, according to preliminary data released Tuesday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Lake Superior, meanwhile, hit its high-water mark for the month of June but fell short of the all-time record set in October 1985.

The latest figures come after the Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday that lakes Superior and Erie set "new monthly mean" high water levels in May, as did nearby Lake St. Clair.

The six-month, monthly mean water level forecast for the July-to-January period is expected to be released Wednesday.

Great Lakes water levels historically fluctuate because of rainfall, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, increasing runoffs into tributaries.

In 1986, Michigan and Huron, considered one body of water by the Army Corps of Engineers, reached its high.

By the end of July, the Army Corps of Engineers predicts Lake Erie's water levels will see a net decrease of four inches and Lake Ontario a net decrease of seven inches. Lake St. Clair is likely to see no net change in its high level by July 28.

