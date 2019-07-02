Bagley Township, Mich. – State police say an ax-wielding man has been shot to death during a confrontation with law enforcement officers at a northern Michigan home.

Police said on Twitter that four Otsego County sheriff’s deputies and a Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer were serving a search warrant shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday when 44-year-old Chad Williams was shot. Police say deputies told them Williams was wielding an ax and refused officers’ “commands to stop it when the shooting occurred.”

It wasn’t immediately clear who fired shots or how many were fired. There were no reports of injuries to the officers.

The shooting occurred at a home in Bagley Township, northeast of Traverse City.

Police say deputies were serving the search warrant after a neighbor reported Williams was threatening with an ax.

