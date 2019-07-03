Lansing – Police say divers have found the body of an 11-year-old boy who disappeared in the Grand River in Lansing.

Police spokesman Robert Merritt says Capital Area Dive Team members found the boy’s body around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, three hours after resuming a search they had halted overnight because of severe thunderstorms.

Merritt told the Lansing State Journal the family of the boy has identified his body. The boy’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Police earlier said the boy was with friends at Fulton Park and they called 911 when he couldn’t be found.

