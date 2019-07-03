Casco Township — A 23-year-old Mount Clemens man has been arrested in the stabbing of another man at a mobile home park in the township, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

Police are not releasing the suspect's name until he is formally charged. They said, however, he is currently on parole.

Sheriff Tim Donnellon said Wednesday deputies were called before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a residence on Bart Drive to respond to a report of a stabbing.

Deputies found a 20-year-old Casco Township man, who was bleeding profusely, outside a home.

Witnesses told them a man had run up to the victim, stabbed him multiple times and fled on foot, according to Donnellon.

Medics took the victim to a hospital and he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators spoke to witnesses, who gave them the suspect's name. Deputies found him at another residence in the mobile home park and took him into custody.

