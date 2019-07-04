Buy Photo Members of the Ghazala family aren't budging despite a heavy rain fall that went through Clawson on Thursday afternoon during the annual Fourth of July festival. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday and could return Saturday in Metro Detroit, the weather service says, as many in the region take advantage of a long holiday stretch.

Local heavy rain and wind gusts of 45 mph or more could occur, "particularly Friday afternoon as storms move from west to east near 20 mph," the National Weather Service office in White Lake Township said.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected after noon with a high of 92 and chance of rain 50% starting at 2 p.m. and up to a 40% chance of rain from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday's chance of rain and thunderstorms are likely mainly after 3 p.m. with a high near 86. Showers and thunderstorms again are likely before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Rain, heavy at times, hit the region as traditional Fourth of July activities were in full swing. About 1.12 inches of rain fell in Farmington Hills, the weather service local storm reports indicated, citing an observer.

