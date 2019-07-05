Three Rivers – A toddler has died after being pulled from her family’s swimming pool in southwestern Michigan.

State police say the 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl were found in the water about 6 p.m. Thursday in Three Rivers, north of the state line with Indiana.

A parent and an 11-year-old sibling were at the home when the two girls sneaked out to the pool. Police say the parent began cardiopulmonary resuscitation until paramedics arrived. The 1-year-old girl later died at a hospital. The 2-year-old girl was not hurt.

Police say the children circumvented safety measures to get to the pool.

