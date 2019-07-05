A 78-year-old Monroe woman on a bicycle died Thursday afternoon after a crash with a Jeep, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash took place about 4:45 p.m. on Steffas, north of Heiss, in Exeter Township. That's south of South Stony Creek Road and west of Exeter.

The Jeep Renegade was traveling north on Steffas in the southbound lane, as it tried to pass the bicyclist. But the bicyclist took an "unexpected left turn" in front of the Jeep, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, and was hit.

The victim, Karen Spicer, died at the scene. The Jeep was driven by Shari Litten, 56, of Carleton.

Police don't believe speed or alcohol factored into the crash, but ask anyone with information on the collision to call (734) 240-7557.

