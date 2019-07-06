An abrupt flat tire caused a minivan carrying seven people to crash on Interstate 75 Saturday killing a woman from Livonia, police said.

The incident happened at 10:26 a.m. Saturday when Michigan State Police officers responded to the one-vehicle crash on southbound I-75 near Mile Marker 9.

When they arrived on the scene they determined the Chrysler Town & Country minivan was traveling south on I-75 when the flat tire caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the road, struck the center guardrail and a passenger was ejected from the car.

Buy Photo An abrupt flat tire caused a minivan carrying seven people to crash on southbound Interstate 75. (Photo: The Detroit News)

The woman, a 51-year-old from Livonia, was taken to the St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo where she was pronounced dead.

None of the other passengers in the vehicle, including an 18-month-old, sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

Southbound I-75 was closed for a short period of time while the Michigan State Police investigated the scene. Anyone having information about the incident is asked to contact Tpr. Mark Andrews of the Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/07/06/livonia-woman-dies-after-being-ejected-75-crash/1664809001/