Detroit — Summer-like weather is in the forecast for Metro Detroit, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, a lake shore flood warning for Monroe County is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday, the agency said. A similar warning for Macomb and Wayne counties expired at 8 a.m.

In the Metro area, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 85 degrees and a low of 60 degrees Monday.

"We'll have a streak of near-normal temperatures and lower humidity than what we saw last week," said Alex Manion, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. "It's a nice change."

The average monthly high temperature for July in Detroit is about 83.4 degrees, according to the weather service. The low is about 63.9.

He said a cold front that moved through a couple of days ago has changed the overall weather pattern. A northwest flow of air is bringing in cooler Canadian air and giving the region some relief, he said.

Manion said there won't be any clouds in the sky Monday, but it may look hazy because smoke from Canadian wildfires is hanging over the region.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 88 degrees and a low of 66 degrees.

Late Wednesday, a cold front moving east across the region may bring a chance of thunderstorms with some storms being strong to severe. The temperature is predicted to reach a high of 92 degrees and a low of 72 degrees.

Further south, the weather service has issued a lakeshore flood warning for Monroe County. The warning means flooding is either happening or imminent along Lake Erie.

Officials said winds moving east to northeast at speeds of 11.5-17 mph over the western part of the lake combined with a near record lake level could result in flooding.

Extended forecast

Tuesday: Sunny; high 88, low 66.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny; high 92, low 72.

Thursday: Mostly sunny; high 86, low 64.

Friday: Mostly sunny; high 84, low 65.

Saturday: Sunny; high 91, low 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny; high, 90.

