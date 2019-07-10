Fort Gratiot Township — St. Clair County sheriff's deputies have arrested four Detroit men in connection with a smash and grab robbery Tuesday at a jewelry store, officials said.

Deputies were called to Birchwood Mall in Fort Gratiot Township at about 7:30 p.m. after the Kay Jewelers store had been robbed, according to the sheriff's office.

While the deputies were en route, police dispatch received reports the perpetrators had gotten into a red Chevrolet Impala and the vehicle was speeding south on 24th Avenue.

Deputies, along with Port Huron police officers and Michigan State Police troopers, began searching for the car.

Port Huron police officers found a vehicle matching the description in the Gratiot and Hancock area in Port Huron, officials said.

A short chase began. The car stopped in the Riverside Drive and Interstate 94 area, police said, and three people in the car exited and ran.

Police captured two almost immediately. They also apprehended a third person who had remained in the car, according to the sheriff's office. The fourth person was caught a short distance away a short time later.

According to a preliminary investigation, three people entered the jewelry store, smashed a glass counter top and grabbed jewelry and ran out of the store.

Witnesses told detectives a driver was waiting for them.

Three of the suspects are 17 years old and one is 19. All four are being housed at the St. Clair County detention center while they wait to be formally charged.

