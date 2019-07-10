Buy Photo NAACP President Derrick Johnson gives his remarks during the news conference. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Seven of the more than two dozen candidates competing for the Democratic 2020 presidential ticket are scheduled to visit Detroit this month to speak at the NAACP national convention.

Among the presidential candidates attending a July 24 event at the five-day convention at Cobo Center are U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar as well as former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, according to the NAACP.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign has already announced he’ll be in Detroit on July 24, and NAACP spokeswoman Austyn Ross previously said the former vice president was also “very likely” to participate in the forum.

The NAACP release indicate other candidates could be added to the forum.

“The candidates listed as are the ones confirmed as of this morning but candidates are still being confirmed and more will be added to list,” Ross told The Detroit News on Wednesday.

The NAACP invites both Republican and Democratic nominees for president to speak at the July convention during each presidential election, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement. Recent Republican nominees who have addressed the Democratic-friendly NAACP convention have been President George W. Bush and Sen. John McCain.

“We remain committed to ensuring black voters are heard and counted throughout this next election cycle,” Johnson said in a statement. “This presidential forum allows us to hear from the candidates as well as bring their attention to our most pressing concerns as a community.”

People can suggest questions for the presidential candidate forum at naacp.org/candidatesforum.

The candidates are set to return to Detroit a week after the convention for the second round of Democratic presidential debates July 30 and 31.

Staff Writer Jonathan Oosting contributed.

