A U.S. District Court judge in Detroit on Wednesday cited President Donald Trump's tweets when she denied an attempt to dismiss a lawsuit challenging his travel ban for countries with majority Muslim populations.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, advocacy groups and separated families argue the restrictions unconstitutionally target Muslims and seek a permanent injunction preventing its enforcement.

District Judge Victoria A. Roberts ruled the plaintiffs had "sufficient facts to demonstrate that the Proclamation is not rationally related to national security goals of preventing inadequately vetted individuals and inducing other nations to improve information sharing."

"Indeed, Plaintiffs present sufficient evidence that the Proclamation is unable to be explained by anything but animus towards Muslims," wrote Roberts, who was nominated to the bench by President Bill Clinton.

She cited several Trump tweets, including one on June 5, 2017: “The lawyers and courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!” In addition, she cited a November 2017 retweet of links to three anti-Muslim videos "which portrayed Muslim individuals committing acts of violence."

The lawsuit was filed in January 2017 and in the fall of 2018, the parties renewed their challenge with an amended complaint.

The Trump administration issued a third version of the ban in December 2017, blocking citizens of five Muslim-majority countries and their immediate families from traveling or immigrating to the United States.

The ban affects Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, North Korea and government representatives from Venezuela. Last year, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the ban could continue while its legality is being challenged, a decision that prompted protests and condemnation from activists.

The goals of the ban are to prevent entry to the U.S. of people who cannot be adequately vetted, and inducing other countries to improve their security practices, Trump officials have said.

The administration announced that waivers would be granted on an individual basis so long as doing so did not threaten national security. But immigrants and their advocates contend there's no formal system to apply for a waiver,

