Michigan agencies say grants totaling $3.6 million are available to support projects intended to prevent the spread of invasive species. (Photo: Jim Weber / AP)

The Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program is overseen by the departments of Natural Resources; Environment, Great Lakes and Energy; and Agriculture and Rural Development. It was started in 2014.

This year’s priority is detecting and controlling high-risk invasive species such as European frogbit, Japanese stiltgrass, giant hogweed and hemlock woolly adelgid.

Also being emphasized are efforts to boost public awareness of decontamination practices that can limit their spread, such as making sure that vehicles and recreational gear are free of plants and other debris.

Officials say they’ll also welcome proposals to boost control methods for more established invaders, including Eurasian watermilfoil, starry stonewort, oak wilt and Japanese and giant knotweed.

