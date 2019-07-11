Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Expect another huge blob of algae on Lake Erie this summer
Researchers are expecting that record-setting rains in Ohio and neighboring states in recent months will fuel a large mass of algae on the lake
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Expect another huge blob of algae on Lake Erie this summer
John Seewer, Associated Press
Published 11:38 a.m. ET July 11, 2019 | Updated 11:40 a.m. ET July 11, 2019
Toledo – Scientists are likely to warn that another massive harmful algae bloom will blanket western Lake Erie this summer when they release their forecast on Thursday.
Researchers are expecting that record-setting rains in Ohio and neighboring states in recent months will fuel a large mass of algae on the lake.
Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issue a forecast for the lake each year.
Algae blooms have become a recurring problem on the shallowest of the Great Lakes, and it was nearly five years ago when a bloom contaminated drinking water in Toledo.
Some areas along the Ohio shoreline already have been seeing algae starting to form and drift into the lake.
Heavy rains are to blame for washing farm fertilizer and untreated sewage into the lake.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/07/11/expect-another-huge-blob-algae-lake-erie-summer/39674621/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.