Authorities: About 2 dozen guns stolen from Michigan shop
Cascade Township – Authorities say four masked people broke into a gun shop in western Michigan and stole about two dozen handguns.
The break-in happened shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday at Barracks 616 in Kent County’s Cascade Township. Surveillance video showed the guns being taken.
An alarm alerted sheriff’s deputies to the break-in. The suspects fled in a white SUV that also was recorded on video . Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact investigators.
The same gun shop was targeted in a 2017 break-in where 20 weapons were stolen.
