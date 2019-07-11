Police search for Ohio woman missing after Michigan visit
Van Buren Township — Police are searching for an 18-year-old Ohio woman who was reported missing after attending a family reunion in Michigan last week.
Heavenly Sloan of Middleton, Ohio, traveled to Van Buren Township in Wayne County for the July 5 reunion, according to Crime Stoppers of Michigan, which is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about Sloan's whereabouts.
"Her last contact with family was that Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m., stating over the phone that she was headed home from Michigan's Van Buren Township area," a Crime Stoppers of Michigan Faceboo flier.
Sloan, described as 5'7 and 130 pounds, was last seen wearing dark-colored ripped jeans and black sandals. She drove a silver 2009 Pontiac G6 with an Ohio license plate. Her plate number: HNK 2019.
Anyone with information is asked call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
