Buy Photo Swimmers and sunbathers enjoy a day at the beach on Lake Michigan at Ludington on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Western Michigan counties along Lake Michigan have been issued warnings against swimming in the lake due to the potential for high waves and rip currents. (Photo: The Detroit News, file)

Detroit — The National Weather Service Thursday issued beach hazard statements for several southwest Michigan counties along Lake Michigan.

Lake Michigan waves are expected to build to 3-6 feet by the afternoon and continue into the night in areas in Berrien, Van Buren, Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties.

The agency's office in northern Indiana said the statement is in effect until late Thursday night.

The statement means life-threatening waves and currents are expected at beaches due to high wave action and strong rip currents. As a result, people visiting beaches in those counties should stay out of the water.

Each summer there are an average of 12 deaths and 23 rescues on the Great Lakes due to dangerous currents, according to the weather service. Most deaths and rescues happen on Lake Michigan.

Last year was a record year for drownings on the Great Lakes with 117 reported.

In Metro Detroit, the weather is predicted to be dry and slightly less humid than it has been in as a cold front exits the southeast Michigan region.

Thursday's temperature in Detroit is expected to reach a high of 88 degrees and a low of 63 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny and the humidity will be about 57 percent, compared with an average of 64 percent Wednesday.

Extended forecast

Friday: Sunny; high 87, low 67.

Saturday: Mostly sunny; high 90, low 63.

Sunday: Sunny; high 86, low 66.

Monday: Mostly sunny; high 90, low 71.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; high 93, low 73.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny; high 92.

Source: National Weather Service

